Tornado sightings reported in Connecticut, Massachusetts

SALISBURY, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut and western Massachusetts received several reports of tornadoes Sunday evening as strong thunderstorms moved through the region. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Connecticut State Police said they received multiple reports of a tornado around the Falls Village section of Salisbury in the northwestern corner of the state. Trees and utility wires were reported down in the area. Video of what appeared to be a tornado moving through a hilly, heavily wooded area was posted on social media.

The National Weather Service also said there were multiple reports of a tornado in Sandisfield, Massachusetts. Trees and utility wires also were reported down.

The Weather Service had issued a tornado watch for sections of western New England and eastern New York state on Sunday and issued tornado warnings for parts of northwestern Connecticut and western Massachusetts early in the evening.