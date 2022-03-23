Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1 GERALD HERBERT and REBECCA SANTANA , Associated Press March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 6:59 a.m.
1 of33 Christine Wiecek, left, and her husband Robert Patchus, second left, talk to neighbors amongst debris of their damaged homes after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
2 of33 Destroyed homes, illuminated by fire engine lights, are seen after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
3 of33 A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans, after strong storms moved through the area. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
4 of33 Authorities survey damage in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans, after strong storms moved through the area. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
5 of33 Claude Maher caries his mother's dog, who he rescued along with firefighters, after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
6 of33 Melodie Maher watches from a fire truck as her son, Claude Maher, along with firefighters, rescues her dog from her heavily damaged home after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
7 of33 People stand on the porch of a damaged home in the aftermath of a tornado in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
8 of33 Residents stand in the street near a destroyed home after a tornado in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
9 of33 Cody Scott helps go though the debris of his father-in-law's heavily damaged home, which lost its roof, after a tornado swept through the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
10 of33 A truck lies on this side in front of a destroyed home after a tornado swept through the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
11 of33 A responder walks amid destruction after a tornado in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
12 of33 Neighbors stand in the street after a tornado struck in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
13 of33 A car is flipped over after a tornado tore through the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
14 of33 Kathy Pechon walks past the roof of her destroyed shed after a tornado swept through the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
15 of33 Michael Talamantez comforts his girlfriend Derry Schroer after Talamantez' house on Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas was destroyed by a severe storm, reported as a tornado, while they were inside on Monday March 21, 2022. "I thought I was going to die," he said. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP Show More Show Less
16 of33 Debris litters the ground surrounding homes, damaged by a tornado, on Oxford Drive and Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas Monday, March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP Show More Show Less
17 of33 Jarrod Schneider, who lives on Oxford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, helps his neighbors clean up after a tornado heavily damaged several homes on the street on Monday ,March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP Show More Show Less
18 of33 A truck is knocked on its side after a tornado hit a shopping center near I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock, Texas, on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP Show More Show Less
19 of33 Police cars sit parked outside a bank, damaged by a tornado, near I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock, Texas, on Monday March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP Show More Show Less
20 of33 Michael Talamantez talks to a firefighter in his house on Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, after it was destroyed by a tornado while he was inside on Monday March 21, 2022. "I thought I was going to die," Talamantez said. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP Show More Show Less
21 of33 Debris litters the ground outside a house on Oxford Drive in Round Rock, Texas that was heavily damaged by a tornado on Monday March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP Show More Show Less
22 of33 Cody Scott searches the attic for belongings after a tornado tore the roof off of his father-in-law's home, in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
23 of33 A house on Monkey Road in Elgin, Texas, on Tuesday March 22, 2022, is damaged by a tornado that struck Monday. Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing at least one person and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage before the storm system moved on to Louisiana and Mississippi. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP Show More Show Less
24 of33 Debris lines the roads as crews and homeowners work to repair properties damaged by severe weather in Elgin, Texas, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Officials say multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Monday. Acacia Coronado Show More Show Less
25 of33 People look at the damage after a tornado hit a shopping center near I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock, Texas, on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP Show More Show Less
26 of33 Kristie Wofford looks at the damage after a tornado heavily damaged several homes on Oxford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, on Monday March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP Show More Show Less
27 of33 Carbon firefighters drive back toward the station on Saturday, March 19, 2022 ,in Carbon, Texas, while battling the Eastland Complex Fire. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Rebecca Slezak/AP Show More Show Less
28 of33 Debris lines the roads as crews and homeowners work to repair properties damaged by severe weather in Elgin, Texas, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Officials say multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Monday. Acacia Coronado Show More Show Less
29 of33 A helicopter flies toward smoke from wildfires, Sunday, March 20, 2022, near Eastland County in Texas. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Rebecca Slezak/AP Show More Show Less
30 of33 Debris lines the roads as crews and homeowners work to repair properties damaged by severe weather in Elgin, Texas, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Officials say multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Monday. Acacia Coronado Show More Show Less
31 of33 Debris lines the roads as crews and homeowners work to repair properties damaged by severe weather in Elgin, Texas, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Officials say multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Monday. Acacia Coronado Show More Show Less
32 of33 Monkey Road in Elgin, Texas, was closed to through traffic Tuesday, March 22, 2022, as power companies repaired lines downed from the Monday storm. A tornado swept through Bastrop County causing major damage south of Elgin, Texas, Monday March 21. Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing at least one person and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage before the storm system moved on to Louisiana and Mississippi. (Nell Carroll/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Nell Carroll/AP Show More Show Less
33 of33 J-Bo Moore looks at the damage to his house on Windsong Trail in Round Rock, Texas, Tuesday March 22, 2022, after a tornado tore off the roof on Monday. Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing at least one person and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage before the storm system moved on to Louisiana and Mississippi. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP Show More Show Less
ARABI, La. (AP) — A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, flipping cars, ripping roofs off homes and killing at least one person in an area of Louisiana pummeled by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago.
Other tornadoes spawned by the same storm system had hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Monday, killing a woman north of Dallas and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage, before moving eastward.
Written By
GERALD HERBERT and REBECCA SANTANA