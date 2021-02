TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Students of a high school in Topeka named for an early 20th century Ku Klux Klan leader have launched a petition effort seeking to have the name changed.

An offshoot of the school’s Young Democrats group is hoping to collect between 3,000 and 5,000 signatures on the petition. The effort garnered 1,000 signatures in its first 24 hours, the Capital-Journal reported.