TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Topeka, police there said.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday a few blocks south of Childrens Park, police said in a news release. Officers called to the scene found Gretchen Cabrera, 42, of Topeka, unresponsive in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.