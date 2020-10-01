Topeka police announce arrest in 2017 killing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old Topeka man is now in custody and facing charges for a killing that happened more than three years ago.

Authorities on Thursday announced that Javon A. Smith has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery. Police say Smith was arrested Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

On March 4, 2017, Topeka police found five people injured in a shooting. One of them, 18-year-old Kianna C. Hodge, was found in a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other four victims survived.

Police Chief Bill Cochran said in a statement that officers have worked “diligently to bring justice to Hodge, the four other shooting victims and their families.”