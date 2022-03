JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's top public health official will resign at the end of July and he hopes to go back into teaching, the state Health Department announced Tuesday.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs has led the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, imploring people to get vaccinated, wear masks and maintain social distancing.

“I feel like the time is right for me to return to the clinical side of medicine, particularly the communicable disease treatment of patients,” Dobbs said in a Health Department news release.

As the state health officer, his name is on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a U.S. Supreme Court case over a Mississippi law that seeks to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Justices heard arguments in December, and the Mississippi attorney general's office asked them to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Dobbs has not publicly taken a position on the case.

In August, Dobbs said he had received threats from people who believed false conspiracy theories about him and his family as he promoted vaccination against COVID-19. Dobbs said one lie is that his son, who is also a physician, receives a World Bank-funded kickback when Dobbs urges people to get vaccinated.

“I get zero $ from promoting vaccination,” Dobbs wrote on Twitter.

In the Health Department news release Tuesday, Dobbs said he would like to return to the academic world to teach about public health and infectious diseases.

Dobbs has held faculty positions at colleges and universities in the Southeast, including at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He was state epidemiologist before moving into the top job at the Health Department in 2018.

The health officer is chosen by the state Board of Health and confirmed by the state Senate. The board chairman, Dr. Thad Waites, said in the release Tuesday that board members have supported Dobbs.

“I speak for all of us when I say that we have truly appreciated his professionalism, sterling personality, and stellar leadership throughout his tenure, but especially during COVID," Waites said. “He has been a wonderful asset to Mississippi.”