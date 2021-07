TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' top court on Friday upheld the first-degree murder convictions of man sentenced to 150 years in prison over a triple homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, duplex.

The state Supreme Court unanimously rejected arguments from an attorney for MonDale Le'on Douglas that the judge gave flawed instructions to the jury in his trial and that a new trial was warranted because a prosecutor appeared during closing arguments to express a personal opinion that Douglas was the killer.