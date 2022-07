FORT LAUDEDALE, Fla. (AP) — A request by the top prosecutor of a South Florida county to seal a deposition his ex-wife gave in another case has set off a public records challenge from two newspapers.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has asked a state judge to prevent parts of the deposition from his former wife, Lynn Aronberg, a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader, from being made public since it contains sensitive information.