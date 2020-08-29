Top COVID-19 adviser visits state amid record for new cases

BISMARCk, N.D. (AP) — A top White House coronavirus adviser was making a planned stop in North Dakota on a day the state set a record for the number of daily positive tests for the disease.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force, has been touring the country to press for people to cover their faces and to social distance to fight the global pandemic. Birx was hosting a meeting Saturday afternoon in Fargo with Gov. Doug Burgum and other officials.

Officials reported 375 positive tests Saturday, up from the previous record of 337 set Thursday. Thirty-two of North Dakota’s 53 counties reported new positive cases, led by Grand Forks County with 146.

The state also confirmed two more deaths Saturday, bringing the stateside death toll to 141. Health officials identified the victims as a man in his 50s from Benson County and a woman in her 80s from Burleigh County. Both had underlying health conditions.

The number of active cases continued to climb Saturday to a record 2,325. There are 65 people in hospitals, a decrease of five from Wednesday.