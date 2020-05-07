Top 2020 Kansas contenders to get out-of-state donations

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' top two contenders in the Senate election and competitive congressional races will be getting majority of their money from out-of-state donors, according to an analysis by the Center for Responsive Politics.

Democrat Barbara Bollier and Republican Kris Kobach have received roughly two-thirds of their individual contributions from non-Kansan donors, The Kansas City reported. The amount excludes donations from political action committees.

Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids and Republican Rep. Steve Watkins have also received donations from out of state. Both are top targets for the opposing party in 2020.

Kansas Republican chairman Mike Kukelman says he’s concerned that so much money is flowing into the state.

Bollier, a state senator from Johnson County, raised $1.58 million or 63.5% from donors who live outside Kansas.

Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state, has received less overall out-of-state cash, but it accounts for an even greater percentage of his fundraising with $292,521 or 69.2% of his individual contributions.

“Conservatives nationally are supporting me because they want to help Kansans put someone with a proven conservative record in the Senate,” Kobach said in a statement.

Davids raised $1.14 million or 63.7 % from out of state. Her top metros include Kansas City, New York and Washington.

Watkins, the freshman Republican from Topeka, received $359,568 or 69.2 % from out of state.

Republicans have attacked Bollier and Davids for their out-of-state fundraising, but they’ve largely ignored Kobach and Watkins’ similar reliance on outside largesse.