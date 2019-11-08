Toomey presses for a bulwark against a future fracking ban

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania is seeking passage of a measure that's squarely aimed at several Democratic presidential candidates and designed to prevent a president from banning hydraulic fracturing.

Toomey said Friday his new resolution makes it clear that Congress believes a president doesn't have the authority to ban hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.

Toomey's resolution is in response to an all-out prohibition on the controversial natural gas extraction process that's backed by two leading Democratic presidential candidates, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

The prospect of banning fracking is dividing Democrats and their traditional allies in organized labor in what's shaping up as a premier battleground state in next year's presidential election.

Pennsylvania is also the nation's No. 2 natural gas state, behind Texas.