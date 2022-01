MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney raised more than $42,000 for his attorney general bid during the last half of 2021, easily outpacing his rival for the Republican nomination.

Campaign finance reports filed Tuesday show Toney raised $42,896 over the last six months and had $41,000 in the bank as of Dec. 31. He raised $84,366 over the entire year.