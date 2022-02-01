Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles ROB MAADDI, AP Pro Football Writer Feb. 1, 2022 Updated: Feb. 1, 2022 10:21 a.m.
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet (74) blocks during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after defeating the Miami Dolphins 41-13 in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass.
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Feb. 1, 2004.
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 7, 2021.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field following a loss during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady, the most successful quarterback in NFL history, has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year career.
“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”