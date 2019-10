Toddler and pre-school Halloween parade at Town Hall

Join First Selectman Vicki Tesoro for a toddler/pre-school Halloween parade on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m., in Trumbull Town Hall.

Trick-or-treat throughout the building and enjoy the decorated doors.

Event is free of charge, but to ensure adequate goodies, register by e-mail to kmcgannon@trumbull-ct.gov .