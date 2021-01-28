Today in History

Today is Thursday, Jan. 28, the 28th day of 2021. There are 337 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.

On this date:

In A.D. 814, Holy Roman Emperor Charlemagne died in Aachen in present-day Germany.

In 1547, England’s King Henry VIII died; he was succeeded by his 9-year-old son, Edward VI.

In 1911, the notorious Hope Diamond was sold by jeweler Pierre Cartier to socialites Edward and Evalyn McLean of Washington, D.C., for $180,000.

In 1915, the American merchant vessel SS William P. Frye, en route to England with a cargo of wheat, became the first U.S. ship to be sunk during World War I by a German cruiser, the SS Prinz Eitel Friedrich, even though the United States was not at war.

In 1916, Louis D. Brandeis was nominated by President Woodrow Wilson to the Supreme Court; Brandeis became the court’s first Jewish member.

In 1939, Irish poet-dramatist William Butler Yeats died in Menton, France.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on “Stage Show,” a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.

In 1973, a cease-fire officially went into effect in the Vietnam War, a day after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords by the United States, North Vietnam and South Vietnam.

In 1977, actor-comedian Freddie Prinze, 22, co-star of the NBC-TV show “Chico and the Man,” shot and mortally wounded himself at the Beverly Comstock Hotel (he died the following day).

In 1980, six U.S. diplomats who had avoided being taken hostage at their embassy in Tehran flew out of Iran with the help of Canadian diplomats.

In 1982, Italian anti-terrorism forces rescued U.S. Brig. Gen. James L. Dozier, 42 days after he had been kidnapped by the Red Brigades.

In 1985, the charity supergroup USA for Africa recorded the Michael Jackson-Lionel Richie song “We Are the World” at A&M Studios in Los Angeles.

Ten years ago: Chaos engulfed Egypt as protesters seized the streets of Cairo, battling police, burning down the ruling party’s headquarters and defying a military curfew. The nation’s largest cable TV company, Comcast Corp., took control of NBC Universal, capping a 13-month bid.

Five years ago: With Donald Trump absent because of a feud with Fox News Channel, the other Republican presidential candidates strained to take advantage of a rare opportunity to step out of the front-runner’s shadow during a debate in Des Moines, Iowa. Dozens of educators who competed alongside Christa McAuliffe to become the first teacher in space gathered to remember the seven astronauts who perished aboard Challenger 30 years earlier. Death claimed Paul Kantner, a founding member of the Jefferson Airplane rock group, and former Providence, Rhode Island, mayor Buddy Cianci; both were 74.

One year ago: The United States and several other nations prepared to airlift citizens out of the Chinese city at the center of a virus outbreak that had killed more than 100 people. With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu standing beside him at the White House, President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East plan, one that strongly favored Israel; it called for the eventual creation of a Palestinian state but would leave sizable chunks of the occupied West Bank in Israeli hands. Palestinians reacted angrily to the plan. Trump’s lawyers finished making their case for a speedy acquittal at his Senate impeachment trial.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Nicholas Pryor is 86. Actor Alan Alda is 85. Actor Susan Howard is 79. Actor Marthe (cq) Keller is 76. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is 74. Actor-singer Barbi Benton is 71. Evangelical pastor Rick Warren is 67. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (sahr-koh-ZEE’) is 66. Actor Harley Jane Kozak is 64. Movie director Frank Darabont is 62. Rock musician Dave Sharp is 62. Rock singer Sam Phillips is 59. Rock musician Dan Spitz is 58. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 54. Singer Sarah McLachlan is 53. Rapper Rakim is 53. DJ Muggs (Cypress Hill) is 53. Actor Kathryn Morris is 52. Humorist Mo Rocca is 52. Rock/soul musician Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 51. R&B singer Anthony Hamilton is 50. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is 49. Singer Monifah is 49. Actor Gillian Vigman is 49. Retired MLB All-Star Jermaine Dye is 47. Actor Terri Conn is 46. Singer Joey Fatone Jr. (’N Sync) is 44. Rapper Rick Ross is 44. Actor Rosamund Pike is 42. Actor Angelique Cabral is 42. Singer Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) is 41. Actor Vinny Chhibber is 41. Actor Elijah Wood is 40. Rapper J. Cole is 36. Actor Alexandra Krosney is 33. Actor Yuri Sardarov is 33. Actor Ariel Winter is 23.