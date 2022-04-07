Tiger's back: Woods tees off at Masters after terrible wreck PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer April 7, 2022 Updated: April 7, 2022 11:40 a.m.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Against all odds, Tiger Woods teed off in the Masters on Thursday for his first truly competitive tournament since a car wreck that damaged his right leg so badly he was faced with the prospect of amputation.
Wearing a pink shirt and black pants, Woods was greeted by thunderous applause when his name was announced to a huge gallery surrounding the first tee.