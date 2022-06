TRUMBULL — Richard “Rit” Oster has had a bucket list for a long time. Up until three years ago, that list consisted of various thrill-seeking tasks the now 63-year-old Trumbull resident wanted to achieve, such as white-water rafting.

But, in 2019, Oster had a stroke. He was in intensive care for roughly two weeks, before being moved to Gaylord Specialty Healthcare and Gaylord Hospital, where he rehabilitated for about two months.

“I lost my speech,” Oster said of his life following the stroke. “I lost movement. I couldn’t walk. I basically couldn’t do anything other than eat and drink.”

Over those two months of recovery, Oster slowly regained those skills and, three years ago this month, he was able to return home. However, the stroke still made many activities harder for Oster, and he knew that his life wouldn’t be the same as it was before.

“I knew I would have to rearrange my bucket list,” he said.

The thrill-seeking activities were replaced with more modest goals. The first was to get strong enough to walk his daughter down the aisle when she got married in August 2019 — a task he was able to complete. He also had a granddaughter born after he had the stroke, and he longed to bounce her on his knee, which he has also been able to do.

The other big item on his bucket list is supposed to get crossed off this weekend, when Oster will attempt the Gaylord Gauntlet, a 5K obstacle race to benefit adaptive athletes and the Gaylord Sports Association. The event features 23 obstacles and takes place on the Gaylord campus.

Oster saw others running the course while he was a patient at Gaylord, and immediately put it on his to-do list. “You get muddy. You get wet and you have a good time,” Oster said.

But, even as he recovered, life prevented him from taking part in the event. In 2020, the Gauntlet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Oster had two brand-new grandchildren, and refrained from doing the Gauntlet for their sake.

“I didn’t want to risk catching COVID and giving it to the newborns,” Oster said.

This year, he decided to take the plunge, and a group of family members will join him in the race. Before the stroke, Oster said, he was active and athletic, and he expects the Gauntlet to be a good test of how far he has come.

“It can give me a test of the things I can do, and see how far rehabilitation has gotten me,” Oster said.

Dr. Alyse Sicklick, medical director of inpatient rehabilitation at Gaylord, was Oster’s doctor while he was at Gaylord and said he has come a long way.

“He was very, very impaired and needed assistance to basically do anything (after the stroke),” she said. “It’s a real a testament of how good guidance and good care can make a difference in the recovery process of a stroke.”

Sicklick said the Gauntlet serves as an inspiration for many patients, Oster included.

“It’s really an amazing event,” she said. “It’s not uncommon for lots of folks to have eyes filled with tears as people cross the finish line.”

The Gaylord Gauntlet takes place at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday at Gaylord Hospital.