Lenny is a 3-year-old male guinea pig is available for adoption at the Trumbull Animal Shelter. He is very friendly and likes to be handled.

Visit Lenny and other pets available for adoption at 324 Church Hill Road or call the shelter at 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Clay (non-clumping) cat litter, dry cat food, canned cat or dog food (any kind), and laundry detergent. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.