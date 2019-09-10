Three decades of women’s fashion upcoming program

The Trumbull Historical Society Trumbull Historical Society board member and historical fashion enthusiast Mallory Huron, takes you through three tumultuous decades of women’s fashion on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 2-3 p.m.

During this one-hour program, see how women’s clothing evolved from the confining corsets of the Edwardian area into the loose and carefree styles of the 1920’s and how World War I was the catalyst to this irreversible change.

If you love the Downton Abbey era of fashion, enjoy the trip through some of the most formative years of women’s fashion. The talk will also touch on the various historical events that shaped fashion sensibilities of the era.

Free for members; non-members, $5. Seating is limited. Call or email the Historical Society to reserve a seat. Seating day-of is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Light refreshments will be provided post lecture.

For more information, call 203-377-6620 or e-mail trumbullhistory@gmail.com.