BALTIMORE (AP) — Three teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, have been charged in connection with a fatal carjacking, Baltimore police said.

According to police, Fabian Mendez, 41, was carjacked while going to work on April 2, The Baltimore Sun reported. A police officer who was in the area saw the victim being assaulted. Three suspects jumped into the car and attempted to flee, and the driver struck and dragged Mendez several blocks, police said.