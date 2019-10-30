Threat to US elections not limited to Russia in 2020

Photo: Susan Walsh, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia interfered in the 2016 election and may try to sway next year's vote as well. But it's not the only nation with an eye on U.S. politics.

American officials sounding the alarm about efforts to disrupt the 2020 election include multiple countries in that warning. Concerns abound not only about possible hacking of campaigns, but also about the spread of disinformation on social media and potential efforts to breach voting databases and even alter votes.

The anxiety goes beyond the possibility that U.S. adversaries could directly affect election results: The mere hint of foreign meddling could undermine public confidence in vote tallies.

U.S. intelligence agencies reported Russian, Chinese and Iranian influence operations targeting last year's midterms. A senior FBI official recently singled out China as a particular concern.