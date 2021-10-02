Thousands in rally for abortion rights, oppose Texas curbs JOHN O'CONNOR, AP Political Writer Oct. 2, 2021 Updated: Oct. 2, 2021 6:27 p.m.
1 of4 The Illinois Handmaids protest abortion restrictions at a rally in downtown Springfield, Ill., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Rallies were held in major cities across the country to demand continued access to abortion. John O'Connor/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Brigid Leahy, senior director of public policy for Planned Parenthood of Illinois, addresses hundreds who attended an abortion-rights rally at the Old State Capitol square in downtown Springfield, Ill., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Rallies were held in major cities across the country to demand continued access to abortion. John O'Connor/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Gretchen Snow of Bloomington Ill., displays a sign attached to a clothes hanger recalling women and girls who died as a result of botched abortions before the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision during a Women's March on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in Springfield, Ill. Rallies were held in major cities across the country to demand continued access to abortion. John O'Connor/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Brigid Leahy, senior director of public policy for Planned Parenthood of Illinois, addresses hundreds who attended an abortion-rights rally at the Old State Capitol square in downtown Springfield, Ill., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Leahy said just day after restrictions on abortions took effect in Texas, women began arriving in Illinois to seek the procedure. John O'Connor/AP Show More Show Less
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Sign-waving, chanting crowds rallied in Illinois Saturday to protect abortion rights just weeks after Texas restrictions all but banned the procedure in that state.
Thousands of people gathered in Daley Plaza in Chicago chanting, “Our body, our choice,” before marching through the Loop. In Springfield, several hundred people gathered on the south side of the Old State Capitol plaza, just two of 650 similar actions around the country, according to Planned Parenthood of Illinois.