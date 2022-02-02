Thousands honor fallen Baltimore firefighters at memorial Feb. 2, 2022 Updated: Feb. 2, 2022 2:03 p.m.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Thousands gathered in Baltimore on Wednesday to mourn the loss of three firefighters who died after they were trapped in a burning vacant rowhome when it partially collapsed last week.
The memorial at the city's convention center drew firefighters and others from around the country.