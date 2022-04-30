Thom Browne holds a ‘Teddy Talk’ in playful toy-themed show JOCELYN NOVECK, AP National Writer April 30, 2022 Updated: April 30, 2022 12:30 p.m.
1 of21 The Thom Browne Fall 2022 collection is modeled during his fashion show at the Javits Center, Friday, April 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 The Thom Browne Fall 2022 collection is modeled during his fashion show at the Javits Center, Friday, April 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
3 of21 Over 400 teddy bears are displayed at the Thom Browne Fall 2022 fashion show the Javits Center, Friday, April 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
4 of21 The Thom Browne Fall 2022 collection is modeled during his fashion show at the Javits Center, Friday, April 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Over 400 teddy bears are displayed at the Thom Browne Fall 2022 fashion show the Javits Center, Friday, April 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
6 of21 The Thom Browne Fall 2022 collection is modeled during his fashion show at the Javits Center, Friday, April 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
7 of21 The Thom Browne Fall 2022 collection is modeled during his fashion show at the Javits Center, Friday, April 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 The Thom Browne Fall 2022 collection is modeled during his fashion show at the Javits Center on Friday, April. 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
9 of21 The Thom Browne Fall 2022 collection is modeled during his fashion show at the Javits Center on Friday, April. 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
10 of21 The Thom Browne Fall 2022 collection is modeled during his fashion show at the Javits Center on Friday, April. 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 The Thom Browne Fall 2022 collection is modeled during his fashion show at the Javits Center on Friday, April. 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
12 of21 The Thom Browne Fall 2022 collection is modeled during his fashion show at the Javits Center on Friday, April 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
13 of21 The Thom Browne Fall 2022 collection is modeled during his fashion show at the Javits Center, Friday, April 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 The Thom Browne Fall 2022 collection is modeled during his fashion show at the Javits Center, Friday, April 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
15 of21 The Thom Browne Fall 2022 collection is modeled during his fashion show at the Javits Center, Friday, April 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
16 of21 A model get his makeup done backstage at the Thom Browne Fall 2022 fashion show at the Javits Center on Friday, April. 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Models get their makeup done backstage at the Thom Browne Fall 2022 fashion show at the Javits Center on Friday, April. 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
18 of21 A model is dressed backstage at the Thom Browne Fall 2022 fashion show at the Javits Center on Friday, April. 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
19 of21 Models wait backstage at the Thom Browne Fall 2022 fashion show at the Javits Center on Friday, April. 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Danai Gurira attends the Thom Browne Fall 2022 fashion show at the Javits Center on Friday, April. 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21 Antwaun Sargent attends the Thom Browne Fall 2022 fashion show at the Javits Center on Friday, April. 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — The 500 audience members were sitting in neat rows, and they’d definitely gotten the memo on attire: All were perfectly dressed in a classic gray Thom Browne suit.
They were very quiet, too, perhaps because they knew Browne’s show Friday evening was a special occasion, held in New York rather than Paris where he usually stages shows, to coincide with Monday's Met Gala. But also probably because they were stuffed animals.
Written By
JOCELYN NOVECK