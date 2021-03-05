'This is a great day:' 800 Trumbull school staff gets vaccinated at special clinic Donald Eng March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 4:04 p.m.
1 of8
Megan Murphy, Emergency Management Director for the Town of Trumbull, fills syringes with the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccination clinic held for teachers and school staff in Trumbull, Conn. March 4, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of8
Jennifer Marrone, a health and physical education teacher at Trumbull High School, receives a COVID-19 vaccination from nurse Carol Pisani during the vaccination clinic held for teachers and school staff in Trumbull, Conn. March 4, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
3 of8
Andy Pohlen, a teacher from the Regional Center for the Arts, in Trumbull, takes a cellphone selfie as he receives a COVID-19 vaccination from school nurse Patty Gold during the vaccination clinic held for teachers and school staff in Trumbull, Conn. March 4, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
4 of8
School nurses Patty Gold, right, from Madison Middle School, and Jeanne Hoggatt, from Middlebrook School, wait to give out COVID-19 vaccinations during the vaccination clinic held for teachers and school staff in Trumbull, Conn. March 4, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of8
Sticker ready for those receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at the clinic held for teachers and school staff in Trumbull, Conn. March 4, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
6 of8
A vial of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination clinic held for teachers and school staff in Trumbull, Conn. March 4, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
7 of8
A vial of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination clinic held for teachers and school staff in Trumbull, Conn. March 4, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of8
Megan Murphy, Emergency Management Director for the Town of Trumbull, fills syringes with the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccination clinic held for teachers and school staff in Trumbull, Conn. March 4, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
TRUMBULL — Matt Bracksieck flinched for a moment as he received his COVID-19 vaccination, then broke into a grin even his face mask couldn’t contain.
“This is a great day,” the Trumbull High English teacher said at Friday’s vaccination clinic for school staff. “There’s been a lot of pressure to reopen the schools, and we’ve seen the impact that having schools closed has had on things like the economy. It’s really exciting to see teachers finally treated like the essential workers they’ve always been.”