INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly one-third of Indiana residents ages 16 and older have now been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, state health officials said Monday.

The Indiana Department of Health said that about 1.74 million Hoosiers — or 32% of Indiana's roughly 5.3 million residents ages 16 and older — have been fully vaccinated, while 2.29 million first doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.