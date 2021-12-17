Think tank blasts Hamilton County's purchase of farmland

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — As Hamilton County government prepares its biggest land purchase in decades for a new industrial park, a conservative think tank in Nashville is blasting the move as “a horrible policy” that will allow only about a third of the property to be developed for new industry.
Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said he hopes to complete a $16 million acquisition in the next week for the 2,179-acre McDonald Farm in Sale Creek to develop needed sites for industrial and business development and as well as provide additional parkland and recreational areas.