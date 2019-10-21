  • A Trumbull firefighter demonstrates the inability of a home fire extinguisher to put out a large fire during a live fire demonstration at Trumbull Volunteer Fire Co. #1 at 860 White Plains Road in Trumbull on Sunday. The demonstration was one of many events at a daylong open house at the station. More photos, A5. Photo: Brian Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media / Connecticut Post

    A Trumbull firefighter demonstrates the inability of a home fire extinguisher to put out a large fire during a live fire demonstration at Trumbull Volunteer Fire Co. #1 at 860 White Plains Road in Trumbull on Sunday. The demonstration was one of many events at a daylong open house at the station. More photos, A5.

    less

    A Trumbull firefighter demonstrates the inability of a home fire extinguisher to put out a large fire during a live fire demonstration at Trumbull Volunteer Fire Co. #1 at 860 White Plains Road in Trumbull on

    ... more
    Photo: Brian Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Brian Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 7

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 7

A Trumbull firefighter demonstrates the inability of a home fire extinguisher to put out a large fire during a live fire demonstration at Trumbull Volunteer Fire Co. #1 at 860 White Plains Road in Trumbull on Sunday. The demonstration was one of many events at a daylong open house at the station. More photos, A5.

less

A Trumbull firefighter demonstrates the inability of a home fire extinguisher to put out a large fire during a live fire demonstration at Trumbull Volunteer Fire Co. #1 at 860 White Plains Road in Trumbull on

... more
Photo: Brian Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media