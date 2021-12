TRUMBULL — Edward “Ted” Lovely was there from the beginning of Lucinda Timpanelli’s career at Trumbull High School to the end.

When Timpanelli applied to be a Spanish teacher at the high school in the early 1970s, Lovely, then a house principal, was the first one to interview her for the job. And when Timpanelli retired in 2014, Lovely spoke at her retirement.

“There’s not many people like Ted Lovely,” said Timpanelli, now chair of the Trumbull Board of Education. “He was really, really a good man. He was a mentor to all of us, all the new teachers. They don’t make men like that anymore.”

Lovely, 88, died Nov. 23. A Bridgeport native, he eventually moved to Trumbull, and took multiple jobs in the school system, culminating in his serving as principal of Trumbull High School for 10 years. Following that, he served as supervisor of staff and curriculum development for Trumbull Public Schools.

Timpanelli said Lovely seemed to be endlessly versatile.

“He was very intelligent,” she said. “He knew a variety of subjects. He had a feel for the breadth and scope of the curricula.”

According to his obituary, Lovely made an “attempt” at retirement in 1993, only to be hired by the Diocese of Bridgeport as principal of St. Theresa School in Trumbull. He then went on to become assistant superintendent of Trumbull Public Schools and, after that, served as chairman of the Board of Education.

“There is no doubt that Ted would most want to be remembered for his tremendous love of family, his dedication to the Catholic faith, his loyalty to his community, his patriotism, and his enormous pride in his Irish heritage,” read his obituary. “He was a man of great integrity, generosity, and kindness; a leader and role model who will be sorely missed by the many who love him.”

Those who remembered Lovely with affection included First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.

“Ted was a patient, kind, consummate professional, whether dealing with students, teachers, or parents,” she said. “He was a man of integrity and he took his role as a mentor very seriously. He will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.”

Former board member Tom Kelly served with Lovely on the board, and remembered him as “one of the great ones.”

“It was such a privilege to serve on the BOE with Ted,” said Kelly, now the Trumbull Democratic Party chairman. “I learned so much from him. He cares so much about our schools, our students, our faculty and staff, and our town. He is a man of impeccable integrity. He is a true gentleman in every sense of the word. Trumbull has lost one of the great ones.”

Lovely is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy, and by his children and grandchildren.