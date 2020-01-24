Theft, assault reported at Trumbull restaurant

Police have arrested a Brideport man in connection with an alleged assault and theft Jan. 19 at a restaurant inside the Westfield Trumbull mall.

According to police two men entered the Ten Asian Bistro about 5 p.m. One of the men reportedly grabbed a handful of cash from a tip jar that was on the countertop. When an employee confronted the man and tried to stop him from leaving the other suspect, later identified as Shaire Bascome, 22, wrappd his arms around the employee and swung her into a glass door.

Both suspects then fled on foot, but Bascome was caught by police inside the mall. The other fled into the woods and suspect escaped, police said. The employee sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

Bascome was charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He was held on $25,000 bond for court Jan. 27. He also had an arrest warrant for violating court order with a $75,000 bond.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the second suspect. Anyone who has information about this incident should call 203-261-3665. Tips may be anonymous and confidential.