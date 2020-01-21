Theatre Time workshop offered for grades K-2

Trumbull Recreation Department is offering the following Youth Theatre Arts workshop:

Theatre Time for Grades K-2 — Five Saturdays: Jan. 25, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22 (snow day Feb. 29), from 11 a.m.-noon. This interactive and energy filled class will incorporate many theater games and activities introducing young performers to the ideas of ensemble, pantomime, imagination, and characters. and will utilize various stories throughout the class to build skills

Fee: $100 (non-residents $130). Class size limited to 25.

The workshop will take place in the Madison Middle School auditorium, 630 Madison Ave.

Register at Trumbull Parks and Recreation, 5892 Main St.

More information is available on-line: trumbullyouth.org. Email: trumbullyouth@gmail.com or call 203-452-5060.