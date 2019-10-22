The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending October 18:

Fiction:

1. Carnival Row: Tangle in the Dark by Stephanie K. Smith, narrated by Karla Crome (Audible Original)

2. Carmilla by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu, narrated by Phoebe Fox, Rose Leslie, David Tennant, David Horovitch, James Wilby, Susan Wooldridge, Hannah Genesius (Audible Studios)

3. Camp Red Moon by R. L. Stine, narrated by the author and a full cast (Audible Original)

4. The Guardians: A Novel by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

5. the way she spoke by Isaac Gomez, narrated by Kate del Castillo (Audible Original)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

7. Unsouled by Will Wight, narrated by Travis Baldree (Audible Studios)

8. The Institute: A Novel by Stephen King, narrated by Santino Fontana (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. The Dutch House: A Novel by Ann Patchett, narrated by Tom Hanks (HarperAudio)

10. The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek: A Novel by Kim Michele Richardson, narrated by Katie Schorr (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

Nonfiction:

1. The Burnout Generation by Anne Helen Petersen, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

2. My Lost Family: An Audible Original by Danny Ben-Moshe and Dasha Lisitsina, narrated by Danny Ben-Moshe (Audible Original)

3. Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators by Ronan Farrow, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

4. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don't Know by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

5. The Infinite Game by Simon Sinek, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography by Elton John, narrated by the author and Taron Egerton (Macmillan Audio)

7. The Storm Before the Storm: The Beginning of the End of the Roman Republic by Mike Duncan, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

8. The Body: A Guide for Occupants by Bill Bryson, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Girl, Stop Apologizing (Audible Exclusive Edition): A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (HarperCollins Leadership)

10. Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth by Rachel Maddow, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

-----