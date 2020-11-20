The kindergarten classes at Frenchtown receive their Key to the Reading Kingdom
The kindergarten classes at Frenchtown Elementary School received the Key to the Reading Kingdom recently. Wearing a tiara, Principal Gina Prisco played the role of the Queen of the Reading Kingdom.
Photo: Contributed Photo /
