  • The kindergarten classes at Frenchtown Elementary School received the Key to the Reading Kingdom recently. Wearing a tiara, Principal Gina Prisco played the role of the Queen of the Reading Kingdom. Photo: Contributed Photo /

    The kindergarten classes at Frenchtown Elementary School received the Key to the Reading Kingdom recently. Wearing a tiara, Principal Gina Prisco played the role of the Queen of the Reading Kingdom.

    The kindergarten classes at Frenchtown Elementary School received the Key to the Reading Kingdom recently. Wearing a tiara, Principal Gina Prisco played the role of the Queen of the Reading Kingdom.

    Photo: Contributed Photo /
Photo: Contributed Photo /
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The kindergarten classes at Frenchtown Elementary School received the Key to the Reading Kingdom recently. Wearing a tiara, Principal Gina Prisco played the role of the Queen of the Reading Kingdom.

The kindergarten classes at Frenchtown Elementary School received the Key to the Reading Kingdom recently. Wearing a tiara, Principal Gina Prisco played the role of the Queen of the Reading Kingdom.

Photo: Contributed Photo /