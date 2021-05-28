"The foundation of the wealth:" Why Black Wall Street boomed ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press May 28, 2021 Updated: May 28, 2021 2:33 p.m.
1 of4 This photo provided by the Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa shows an African American woman and girl sitting on a porch swing, both dressed in coats and hats, by the side of a house. Provenance is unknown; however, it is believed that these photos were taken in Tulsa, Okla. prior to the Tulsa Race Massacre. (Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 In this Monday, June 15, 2020 photo, Kristi Williams speaks during an interview at her home in Tulsa, Okla. Unlike Black Americans across the country after slavery, Williams' ancestors and thousands of other Black members of slave-owning Indian nations freed after the war “had land,” says Williams, a Tulsa community activist. “They had opportunity to build a house on that land, farm that land, and they were wealthy with their crops." Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 This photo provided by the Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa shows James T. A. West, an instructor at Booker T. Washington High School and three other Black men. It is believed that the photo was taken in Tulsa, Okla. prior to the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921. (Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa via AP) AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 In this Monday, June 15, 2020 photo, Kristi Williams speaks during an interview at her home in Tulsa, Okla. In a century-old family story about a teenage aunt who liked to drive her luxury car down the trolley tracks of Black Tulsa's Greenwood district, Williams still savors a tiny, lingering taste of how different life could have been for all Black Americans after slavery. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — In a century-old family story about a teenage aunt who liked to drive her luxury car down the trolley tracks of Tulsa, Kristi Williams still savors a tiny, lingering taste of how different life could have been for all Black Americans after slavery.
On Monday, Tulsans commemorate the 100th anniversary of a two-day assault by armed white men on Tulsa's prosperous Black community of Greenwood, known around the country as Black Wall Street, calling attention to an era of deadly mob assaults on Black communities that official history long suppressed.
