'The brand is so toxic': Dems fear extinction in rural US STEVE PEOPLES, AP National Politics Writer Feb. 17, 2022 Updated: Feb. 17, 2022 12:29 a.m.
1 of11 Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania U.S.senate seat in the 2022 primary election, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, arrives for a campaign stop at the Mechanistic Brewery, in Clarion, Pa., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The Democratic Party's brand is so toxic in some parts of rural America that liberals are removing bumper stickers and refusing to acknowledge their party affiliation publicly. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania U.S.senate seat in the 2022 primary election, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, center, talks with people during a campaign stop at the Mechanistic Brewery, in Clarion, Pa., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The Democratic Party's brand is so toxic in some parts of rural America that liberals are removing bumper stickers and refusing to acknowledge their party affiliation publicly. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania U.S.senate seat in the 2022 primary election, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, left, takes a selfie with Barbra Speer during a campaign stop at the Mechanistic Brewery, in Clarion, Pa., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The Democratic Party's brand is so toxic in some parts of rural America that liberals are removing bumper stickers and refusing to acknowledge their party affiliation publicly. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania U.S.senate seat in the 2022 primary election, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, arrives for a campaign stop at the Mechanistic Brewery, in Clarion, Pa., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The Democratic Party's brand is so toxic in some parts of rural America that liberals are removing bumper stickers and refusing to acknowledge their party affiliation publicly. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Signs mark the entrance to Michelle's Cafe along Main Street, in Clarion, Pa., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The Democratic Party's brand is so toxic in some parts of rural America that liberals are removing bumper stickers and refusing to acknowledge their party affiliation publicly. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 People get their orders at the counter of Michelle's Cafe along Main Street, in Clarion, Pa., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The Democratic Party's brand is so toxic in some parts of rural America that liberals are removing bumper stickers and refusing to acknowledge their party affiliation publicly. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 A man talks on his phone as he enters the barber shop along Main Street in Clarion, Pa., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The Democratic Party's brand is so toxic in some parts of rural America that liberals are removing bumper stickers and refusing to acknowledge their party affiliation publicly. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania U.S.senate seat in the 2022 primary election, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, center, talks with a man that attended a campaign stop, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. in Clarion, Pa. The Democratic Party's brand is so toxic in some parts of rural America that liberals are removing bumper stickers and refusing to acknowledge their party affiliation publicly. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 Eugenia Barboza, 22, talks about being a college student and politics while living in a small town, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. in Clarion, Pa. The Democratic Party's brand is so toxic in some parts of rural America that liberals are removing bumper stickers and refusing to acknowledge their party affiliation publicly. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 People attending a campaign stop for Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania U.S.senate seat in the 2022 primary election, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, walk near some of the campaign signs to be distributed, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. in Clarion, Pa. The Democratic Party's brand is so toxic in some parts of rural America that liberals are removing bumper stickers and refusing to acknowledge their party affiliation publicly. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania U.S.senate seat in the 2022 primary election, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, center, greets people as arrives for a campaign stop at the Mechanistic Brewery, in Clarion, Pa., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
SMETHPORT, Pa. (AP) — Some Democrats here in rural Pennsylvania are afraid to tell you they’re Democrats.
The party’s brand is so toxic in the small towns 100 miles northeast of Pittsburgh that some liberals have removed bumper stickers and yard signs and refuse to acknowledge their party affiliation publicly. These Democrats are used to being outnumbered by the local Republican majority, but as their numbers continue to dwindle, the few that remain are feeling increasingly isolated and unwelcome in their own communities.