The UFO Experience with Stephen Spignesi

Stephen Spignesi Stephen Spignesi Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The UFO Experience with Stephen Spignesi 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Author, Stephen Spignesi, will give a talk on his latest book The Big Book of UFO Facts, Figures & Truth, on Sunday, July 14, at 2 p.m., in the library’s Community Room, 33 Quality St.

Spignesi will present an overview of the UFO phenomenon with photos, discussion and time for Q & A. In addition to a slideshow, he will cover different types of close encounters, unexplained UFO sightings by astronauts, Project Blue Book sightings by pilots, Jimmy Carter’s UFO sighting, crop circles, hidden government UFO secrets and more.

Spignesi is a New York Times bestselling author who writes about historical biography, popular culture, television, film, American and world history, and contemporary fiction. In addition to writing, Spignesi also lectures on a variety of popular culture and historical subjects and is a Practitioner in Residence at the University of New Haven and Adjunct Professor at Gateway Community College in Connecticut. He is the founder and editor-in-chief of the small press publishing company, The Stephen John Press.

This program is free and open to the public. To register call the library at 203-452-5197 or visit trumbullct-library.org.