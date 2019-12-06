The Trumbull Library offers the following events Dec. 12-19

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Main library

Adult

Drop-In Tech Help: Thursday, Dec. 12, 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a reference librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and questions.

Mindful Meditation: Monday, Dec. 16, noon-1 p.m. For both new and experienced meditators this session can function as a stand-alone session with no prior or ongoing attendance required. Attendees will be seated and no special clothing or equipment is required.

Trivia: Holiday Edition: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Trivia is back, but this time with a holiday theme. Each person signs up individually — one name per line. You can make up a team with a maximum of six people. If you have less than six, a person(s) may be added to your team. Make a team with your family. Registration is required. Tables are set up cabaret style. Bring refreshments.

Teens

Magic the Gathering: Free-to-play Magic The Gathering decks for teens ages 12-18 years. To play, have you your library card or student ID handy. Decks are not available for check out, but may be played within the library. Experience or knowledge of the game is expected though basic rules can be provided upon request.

Trumbull Youth Chess Club: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 6:45-7:45 p.m. Interested in chess? Young players of all skill levels are invited to attend. Learn the basics, learn strategies, and play against others. Visit the club’s Facebook page for more information.

TRM: D&D Club: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2-5 p.m. To ensure those interested get the chance, the Trumbull Library System is now offering a second session of D&D each month. This new session will be held every three weeks on Saturdays; because the dates vary. Please check the calendar regularly for the monthly meeting date. These Saturday sessions will be different from those at Fairchild. So new characters, and new adventures. No prior experience with D&D is required and all the materials will be provided. For ages 12+. Registration is required.

Children’s

Adventures in Reading: Monday, Dec. 16, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Presented by Trumbull High School student Sara DiVasto, this reading program is designed to improve children’s reading comprehension as well as promote a love of reading. Each week will feature a different read-aloud followed by related hands-on activities. Registration is required.

Pajama Storytime: Monday, Dec. 16, 6-6:45 p.m. Put on your PJs, grab your favorite stuffed animal, and join us for stories, a craft, and a bedtime snack of milk and cookies. Ages 3-6. Registration required.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire 5-week session. Please limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Holiday Cards for Kids: Grades K-2, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.; Grades 3-5, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Create a card for a parent, sibling, relative, or friend. Make it holiday-specific or just wish them a warm and wonderful holiday season. Registration is required.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire 5-week session. Please limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Homework Help: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-8 can drop in between 5:30 and 6:30 for homework help offered by high school student volunteers. No appointment is required.

Fairfield branch

Teens & Adults

Creators’ Corner Exploration: Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Dec. 16, 4-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K’nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Dungeons & Dragons Club: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5:30-7 p.m. Make new friends and take part in exciting adventures. No prior experience with D&D is required and all the materials will be provided. Bring your own character or use one of our pre-made characters. Open to ages 12 and up. Registration is required.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2:30-4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner Exploration: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 4-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K’nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up.

Children’s

Toddler Yoga: Join Jyothi Thursday, Dec. 12, 11:30 a.m.-noon for yoga. Parents are welcome to join their children, ages 1-4. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in a fun, age-appropriate setting with a supportive musical playlist. Mats are not required. Registration is required; once you are registered you are signed up for three sessions.

Mr. Gym: Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.-noon. Chris Keithan aka ‘Mr. Gym’ is a certified PE/health teacher who performs original movement based music for kids. With more than 15 years of experience working with elementary age children, Chris is able to connect with his audience, who become active participants of every performance. Mr. Gym strives to motivate children to lead a healthy, active lifestyle and educate them about personal fitness and the positive effects it has on the body. Through his songs and lyrics, Mr. Gym is able to incorporate the importance of physical activity while having fun. All ages; drop in.

Butterflies Story Time: Monday, Dec. 16, 11-11:30 a.m. Children ages 1- to 2-years old will enjoy a fun, morning story time on Mondays, 11-11:30 a.m. Drop in.

Storytime & Massage: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 11-11:30 a.m. Join Kelly Grich, pediatric massage therapist, as she guides parents to provide relaxation and bonding through positive and nurturing touch to their child combined with the creativity of storytelling. Registration required; ages 2-5.

Storytime for 2’s & 3’s: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Stories and a show stopping craft for ages 2-3. Drop in; no registration required.

For details on upcoming events and to register online, visit trumbullct-library.org or call 203-452-5197.