The Little Mermaid takes place August 16 and 17

The cast of The Little Mermaid Jr.

Trumbull Youth Association Jr.’s Summer 2019 production of The Little Mermaid will take place on Friday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m., at Trumbull High School.

Tickets are $12 for general admission and are available for purchase before the shows.