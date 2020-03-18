‘The Little Mermaid’ hits the stream

After months of rehearsals, the cast of Christian Heritage School’s production of “The Little Mermaid” managed to get one performance in before the coronavirus outbreak shut down live performances.

“The good thing is that we normally have the spring show the last week in March, and if that had been the case this year, the kids wouldn’t have gotten to perform at all,” said Corrie Cooper, the school’s theater arts director. “At least they got to perform one live show.”

Luckily for those planning to attend, the school streamed the performance online, and it can now be viewed on the school’s CHSKingsmen youtube channel.

“It’s not the same as a live performance, but they looked good and they sounded good,” Cooper said.