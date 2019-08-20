The Latest: Westbound I-10 reopens after 2-hour closure

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a Phoenix freeway closure (all times local):

6:50 a.m.

Westbound Interstate 10 has reopened on the west side of metro Phoenix after a two-hour closure due to a police situation that caused a miles-long traffic backup during the beginning of the Tuesday morning commute.

The freeway reopened following negotiations with a person who had been reported hanging over a fence near I-10 and 59th Avenue near the interchange with the new Loop 202 freeway.

Numerous vehicles were trapped by the closure that began around 4:30 a.m. but the state Department of Transportation said some westbound traffic was able to exit I-10 at 51st Avenue.

Eastbound traffic was slowed because of the incident.

