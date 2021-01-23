The Latest: French doctors: Don't talk on public transport The Associated Press Jan. 23, 2021 Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 7:18 a.m.
1 of16 A woman recieves a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Le Cannet, southern France, Thursday Jan. 21, 2021. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
2 of16 Nurse Coralie Ferron prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Le Cannet, southern France, Thursday Jan. 21, 2021. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
3 of16 Nurse Coralie Ferron prepares doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Le Cannet, southern France, Thursday Jan. 21, 2021. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
4 of16 Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, puts his face mask back on after speaking with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of16 Funeral home workers carry the coffin of Pedro Miguel Infante Vilchez, 80, who died from COVID-19, to the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemetery in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
6 of16 Registered nurse Crystal Monjardin, right, administers the second dose of the Moderna vaccine to Andrew Erwin Tuesday Jan. 19, 2021 at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Ariz. The Moderna vaccine, to combat COVID-19, consists of two doses. YRMC personnel received the first dose during Phase 1A of the vaccination allocation plan in late December. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP) Randy Hoeft/AP Show More Show Less
7 of16 Healthcare workers protest against plans by Madrid's authorities to force staff to transfer to other hospitals at La Paz hospital in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Virus infections have been increasing steeply following Christmas and New Year, putting pressure on Spain's public health system. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of16 A medical team member of the new Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital works at the COVID-19 ICU in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. On Friday 22, one in five hospital beds and over 37% of ICU beds are now devoted to treating coronavirus patients in Spain. With several regions reporting Friday new daily records of infections, some regional governments are toughening their response. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
9 of16 A security guard directs an ambulance arriving at the Santa Maria hospital as more than a dozen others queue waiting to hand over their COVID-19 patients to medics, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Portugal's COVID-19 surge is continuing unabated, with a new record of daily deaths, hospitalizations and patients in intensive care. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
10 of16 Cleaners wearing protective suits, gather in the Yau Ma Tei area, in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Thousands of Hong Kong residents were locked down Saturday in an unprecedented move to contain a worsening outbreak in the city, authorities said. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
11 of16 Government workers wearing personal protective equipment walk at the closed area of Jordan district in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Thousands of Hong Kong residents were locked down Saturday in an unprecedented move to contain a worsening outbreak in the city, authorities said. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
12 of16 Sri Lankan health officials attend a mock COVID-19 vaccination drive in Piliyandala, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Sri Lanka has begun rehearsals to administer COVID-19 vaccines to its health workers a day after the government approved Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines for emergency use in the country. The island nation has seen a spike in infections and deaths in recent months with more than 52,000 positive cases and 265 deaths reported from October. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
13 of16 Children wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus skate at an outdoor ice skating rink in Beijing, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
14 of16 FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, people under umbrellas on the square in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany, on a rainy. Nearly a year to the day after Wuhan went into lockdown to contain a virus that had already escaped, President Joe Biden began putting into effect a new war plan for fighting the outbreak in the United States, Germany topped 50,000 deaths, and Britain closed in on 100,000. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
15 of16 FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2020, file photo, nurse manager Rob Treiber receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Boston. Nearly a year to the day after Wuhan went into lockdown to contain a virus that had already escaped, President Joe Biden began putting into effect a new war plan for fighting the outbreak in the United States, Germany topped 50,000 deaths, and Britain closed in on 100,000. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less
16 of16 Rose-ringed parakeet squabble over an apple left on wooden railing next to a sign urging social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic in Kensington Gardens, London, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The parakeets are a feral non native species thought to originate from escaped pets. There are thought to be over 30,000 parakeets in the wild in Britain. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
PARIS — French doctors have new advice to slow the spread of the virus: stop talking on public transport.
The French Academy of Doctors issued guidance Friday saying people should “avoid talking or making phone calls” in subways, buses or anywhere in public where social distancing isn’t possible. Masks have been required since May, but travelers often loosen or remove them to talk on the phone.
