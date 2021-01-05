The Latest: Thailand ups restrictions amid virus outbreak The Associated Press Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 1:57 a.m.
1 of3 A sculpture of a dinosaurs is dressed with a Santa hat and a face mask in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Officials in the Thai capital have announced new restrictions, including the closure of some entertainment facilities during the New Year's holiday, as infections continued to rise following a recent coronavirus outbreak. Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk on a pedestrian bridge against the Central Business District in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Wary of another wave of infections, China is urging tens of millions of migrant workers to stay put during next month's Lunar New Year holiday, usually the world's largest annual human migration. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus crowd inside a subway train during a rush hour in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Wary of another wave of infections, China is urging tens of millions of migrant workers to stay put during next month's Lunar New Year holiday, usually the world's largest annual human migration. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
BANGKOK — Thailand's government says it is tightening restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus as the country logged another 527 new cases.
Officials said Tuesday that foreign migrant workers accounted for 439 of the new infections, while 82 were Thais infected locally and another six were new arrivals from abroad who tested positive in quarantine centers.
