The Latest: State orders adult day care centers to close

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

The state has closed adult day care centers across Minnesota to prevent the coronavirus from spreading among thousands of seniors and disabled people they serve.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services in a letter to 220 licensed providers this week said the people who staff the centers are not considered critical care workers and need to stay at home.

The letter instructs the centers to close immediately.

The Star Tribune says the centers provide activities, meals and other services to nearly 11,000 seniors and disabled adults across the state.

DHS officials said some of the centers closed before the stay-at-home order went into effect, but that the agency issued the notice because it was learning some were still operating.

The centers must remain closed through the duration of the stay-at-home order, which ends on April 10.

