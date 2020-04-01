The Latest: South Dakota reports 1 COVID-19 death, 21 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in South Dakota (all times local):

1:00 p.m.

South Dakota health officials reported on Wednesday that one more person has died after contracting the coronavirus and 21 more people have tested positive.

The family of Mari Hofer, a 51-year-old from Huron, said that she died suddenly on Saturday. Her husband, Quint Hofer, told The Associated Press he received the positive results of a COVID-19 test on Tuesday. Her death is the second death from the coronavirus in South Dakota. The first was a man in his 60s who died March 9.

Health officials reported 129 people have tested positive in the state and 51 have recovered.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.