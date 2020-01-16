The Latest: Pelosi makes pitch for more impeachment evidence

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Photo: Matt Rourke, AP

The Latest on President Donald Trump's impeachment (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a federal watchdog's report on President Donald Trump's freeze of aid to Ukraine makes it more important for Congress to get new testimony and documents.

Pelosi spoke Thursday after a federal watchdog agency reported that withholding the military aid violated the law. Withholding the aid is at the center of Trump's impeachment.

Trump became the third impeached president in history over his demand that Ukraine investigate his political rivals while he froze the congressionally approved money.

Pelosi told reporters: “Faithful execution of the law does not permit the president to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law.”

She added: “This reinforces again the need for documents and eyewitnesses in the Senate.”

The Senate begins transforming into a court on Thursday to consider the articles of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump has denied doing anything wrong.