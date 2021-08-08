The Latest: Malaysia eases restrictions for vaccinated The Associated Press Aug. 8, 2021 Updated: Aug. 8, 2021 9:29 a.m.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia says it will ease lockdown restrictions for people who are fully vaccinated as the government seeks to allay public anger against perceived mismanagement of the pandemic.
Daily infections breached 20,000 for the first time Thursday despite a lockdown since June 1. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Sunday the government has decided to provide some leeway for those who have been fully vaccinated as “many are faced with pandemic fatigue.”
