The Latest: Israel boosts security ahead of US announcement

Palestinian hold a poster showing U.S. President Donald Trump as they protest the American peace plan in Bethlehem, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington Sunday night vowing to "make history" at a planned meeting with President Donald Trump for the unveiling of the U.S. administration's much-anticipated plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. less Palestinian hold a poster showing U.S. President Donald Trump as they protest the American peace plan in Bethlehem, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington Sunday ... more Photo: Mahmoud Illean, AP Photo: Mahmoud Illean, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Israel boosts security ahead of US announcement 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on the Trump administration's release of its Mideast peace plan (all times local):

1 p.m.

The Israeli military is deploying security reinforcements in the occupied West Bank ahead of the release of the Trump administration's Mideast peace plan.

The Palestinians have already rejected the plan, which is expected to strongly favor Israel and to pave the way for it to annex large parts of the West Bank. President Donald Trump is expected to announce the plan later Tuesday.

The Palestinians are planning protests across the occupied territories on Tuesday and Wednesday, raising the possibility of clashes with Israeli troops.

The military said Tuesday it has decided to “reinforce the Jordan Valley area with infantry troops.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to annex the Jordan Valley, which accounts for about a quarter of the West Bank.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war. The Palestinians claim the West Bank as the heartland of their future state.