The Latest: India's recoveries exceed new cases The Associated Press June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 2:36 a.m.
1 of9 Students wearing face masks sit spaced apart during a trial run of a class with COVID-19 protocols at an elementary school in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, June 4, 2021. The world's fourth-most populous country, with about 275 million people, has reported more coronavirus cases than any other Southeast Asian country. Tatan Syuflana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A healthcare worker fills out paper work for a patient who died from COVID-19, in a morgue at the Samaritana Hospital in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Colombia has become a pandemic hotspot experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 infections and a surge in deaths. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Lorie Stevens shows her "COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker after getting her shot at the VDH vaccination clinic at the Coomes Center, Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in Abingdon, Va. The Virginia Department of Health mobile clinic will be traveling to multiple stops in the upcoming weeks. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) David Crigger/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Odessa College nursing student Antonio Luna, in blue, prepares to administer a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Mia Velasquez, left, at a vaccination clinic hosted by Odessa College Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Eli Hartman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after receiving his second jab of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, at the Francis Crick Institute in London, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 University students wait their turn to be inoculated with the CanSino COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site vaccinating people over age 23 at Andres Bello University in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Esteban Felix/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 The body of a patient who died from COVID-19 lies wrapped in a body bag at the Samaritana Hospital in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Colombia has become a pandemic hotspot as it experiences a third wave of COVID-19 infections and a surge in deaths. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Healthcare workers move a COVID-19 patient, inside an ICU of the Samaritana Hospital in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Colombia has become a pandemic hotspot experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 infections and a surge in deaths. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 A healthcare worker prepares injects a student with a dose of the CanSino COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site on the Andres Bello University campus, in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Esteban Felix/AP Show More Show Less
NEW DELHI — India reported another 132,364 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a declining trend with recoveries exceeding new cases this week, and prompting several state governments to ease some of the restrictions.
The latest update from the Health Ministry on Friday raised the nation’s total to more than 28.6 million, the second-highest in the world after the United States. The ministry said 2,713 more people died in the past 24 hours, driving the overall toll to 340,702. These numbers are certain undercounts.
Written By
The Associated Press