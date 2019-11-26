The Latest: I-80 closed in Sierra; high winds, heavy snow

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on a winter storm moving into the Sierra and northern Nevada (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A snowstorm in the Sierra has shut down U.S. Interstate 80 in the mountains west of the Nevada-California line.

The California Highway Patrol said traffic in both directions was being held on both sides of Donner Pass north of Lake Tahoe Tuesday afternoon so crews could clear the highway of multiple spinouts and collisions. There was no immediate report of any serious injuries.

Westbound traffic was being held at Truckee and eastbound traffic at Alta. The patrol says there’s no estimated time for reopening the interstate.

The Tahoe-area is under a winter storm warning through 4 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service says winds gusting up to 85 mph could create blizzard conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow possible at elevations above 7,000 feet (2,130 meters).

___

12 p.m.

Weather forecasters in northern Nevada are warning of possible blizzard conditions and near-zero visibility overnight in the Sierra Nevada due to blowing snow and gusty winds.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Hannah DeGoey (de-GOY’) says the storm is expected to crest the mountains Tuesday afternoon and last until Wednesday, affecting Thanksgiving holiday travel on key highways including Interstate 80.

National Weather Service meteorologist Wendell Hohmann says conditions are expected to deteriorate overnight, with temperatures dropping, snow accumulating to up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) and winds gusting to 100 mph (161 kph).

Hohmann says cold air blowing across comparatively warm Lake Tahoe is expected to create lake-effect snow in Nevada’s Washoe Valley including Reno and Sparks, Carson City and Minden.

He says snow could fall as far south as Bishop, California.