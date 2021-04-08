The Latest: India reports record surge, Modi gets 2nd shot The Associated Press April 8, 2021 Updated: April 8, 2021 2:20 a.m.
NEW DELHI — New cases in India hit a record on Thursday with 126,789, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his second shot and urged others to follow suit, saying “vaccination is among the few ways we have to defeat the virus.”
India started its vaccination drive in January. So far, more than 90 million health workers and those over 45 have received at least one shot. Only 11 million have received both doses as India tries to build immunity to protect its nearly 1.4 billion people.
